Child hurt in road accident at Hastings

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on the busy A259 seafront road close to the Stade in Hastings Old Town.
The helicopter landed on the beach close to the Stade and an ambulance and police were in attendance. The child, a young boy, was treated at the scene. The extend of his injuries are not known.
A woman who witnessed the accident said: “A car clipped him and he was sent flying. It looked like it was his leg that had been injured.
More updates as we get them.
