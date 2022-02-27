Child hurt in road accident at Hastings

The air ambulance was launched on Saturday to go to the aid of a child who had been hit by a car.

By Andy Hemsley
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 10:40 am

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on the busy A259 seafront road close to the Stade in Hastings Old Town.

The helicopter landed on the beach close to the Stade and an ambulance and police were in attendance. The child, a young boy, was treated at the scene. The extend of his injuries are not known.

Hastings road accident Saturday Febriary 26 SUS-220227-102125001

A woman who witnessed the accident said: “A car clipped him and he was sent flying. It looked like it was his leg that had been injured.

More updates as we get them.

