Children alert police to drunk man shouting abuse in skate park

A man who has been causing problems for people in Heathfield and Uckfield has had a criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed on him.

On June 25, Jason Wood, 42, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested in the skate park in Station Road, Heathfield, after a group of children alerted police to a drunk man lying on the ground shouting abuse.

He was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £50 with a victim surcharge of £30. The case was adjourned until August 6 for criminal behaviour order proceedings to be heard.

Wood was made the subject of a CBO, with conditions prohibiting him from acting or inciting another to act in an anti-social manner or being drunk or consuming any alcohol in any public place.

If he breaks those conditions he will be committing a criminal offence and may be subject to imprisonment.