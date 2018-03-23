Children and father found dead at Birling Gap named by police

Police have named the father and two sons who were found dead at the foot of Birling Gap earlier this month.

They were named as 57-year-old Adelino Figueira and his sons Claudio, aged 10, and Joaquin, aged seven.

They died on March 12.

Their mother, Laura, 47, was found dead from stab wounds at her home in London.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Figueira, Claudio and Joaquin died from multiple injuries.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Homicide and Major Crime Command have been leading the investigation, supported by colleagues in Sussex Police.

Police previously stated they are not looking or anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 0208 721 4005 or Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Glasson. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.