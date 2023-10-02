Children bring a slice of history to The Beacon, Eastbourne

Budding young artists from six schools have helped bring history to life at The Beacon centre in Eastbourne.

Children aged five to 11 took part in the art project, which saw the students visiting historic sites around East Sussex to help their artistic endeavours.

Bourne Primary School art co-ordinator Debbie Harris said her students carried out the artwork on top of their normal lessons and studies.

“School life is very busy, so fitting in activities beyond the curriculum takes dedication by the staff and a willingness by the children,” she explained.

schools capture historic scenes to display in The Beacon shopping centre, Eastbourne

“We chose the Battle of Britain over Seven Sisters for our artwork. It is an iconic view over the South Downs, and students drew a couple walking towards the Coastguard Cottages as the Battle of Britain rages overhead,” Debbie said. “The subject related to one of the children’s history topics.”

The artwork was completed on one panel, which was carried from class to class. Pupils were invited to paint different areas.

“The sky and clouds were painted by pupils in Year 1,” Debbie continued. “Years 2 and 3 painted the fields and bushes, and Year 4 painted the sea and shadows. Year 5 added details to the landscape and Year 6 painted the planes.”

Another school taking part was Pevensey & Westham Primary School. Hollie Wrapson, who organised the students, said the children chose Pevensey Castle as the focus for the project.

“Our school is situated next to this historic castle and it was fantastic to look at it from an art perspective,” Hollie said. “Children participating ranged from Years 4 to 6 and they thoroughly enjoyed designing and creating the panel. I was amazed by their creativity and dedication to the project.”

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said he was delighted with the six panels submitted by the schools.

“We are committed to supporting our schools and colleges, and I was delighted to link up with six primary schools to show off the artistic skills of the students,” Mark said. “I would encourage shoppers and visitors to take a minute to visit these excellent pieces of art.”

The six panels are on display opposite Tui Holiday Store. Schools taking part were:

Roselands Infant School

The Haven CE Methodist Primary School

Stafford Junior School

Pevensey & Westham School

Tollgate Community Junior School