Children in Hailsham invited to take part in Halloween fashion show

Children of all ages in Hailsham are invited to register to take part in a Halloween Fashion Show, which takes place at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive on Saturday 28th October, from 2pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free contest, of which families are invited to attend, will be divided into three categories and age groups with the first (ages up to 6 years) taking place at 2pm, the second (ages 7-11 years) at 3.30pm and the third (ages 12-17 years) at 5pm. Doors will open at 1.30pm to allow time for initial set-up.

Everyone who enters the competition will be given a small gift. The winners of each age category and those with the best and most Halloween costumes will each receive a special prize. Entrants will be judged by a small panel, with winners being determined by originality of costumes - and the amount of applause they receive from the audience!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will also feature a photo booth where children can have their photos taken in a Halloween-themed frame alone or with their friends. A few selected photos will even be featured on the Town Council's social media pages.

Hailsham Halloween Fashion Show

Staff and volunteers will be creating a themed backdrop at the venue with decorations to get in the spirit of Halloween and prepared music to set the scene for the show.

Registration is required to take part in the event. To enter, parents on behalf of their children will need to complete a short application form available online at https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Halloween-Fashion-Show-Application.pdf, which will need to be completed and sent to [email protected].

Alternatively, forms are available to collect from the Town Council Offices in Market Street during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Halloween just around the corner, it makes sense for us to put on a fun and exciting event for children and families to enjoy," said Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, who will sit on the judging panel on the day. "The fashion show is a fun way for children to showcase their spooky and creative Halloween costumes across the catwalk, get their photos taken and even win prizes!"

Kaylee Butcher, Receptionist & Business Enterprise Assistant at the Town Council commented: "Children should get ready to show off their creative costumes by participating in the Halloween Fashion Show and be in with a chance to win fabulous prizes. Happening at the same time will be the Halloween Photo Booth, which will be an amazing opportunity for children and families to enjoy and make memories to remember with their friends."