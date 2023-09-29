Children in Hailsham invited to take part in Halloween fashion show
The free contest, of which families are invited to attend, will be divided into three categories and age groups with the first (ages up to 6 years) taking place at 2pm, the second (ages 7-11 years) at 3.30pm and the third (ages 12-17 years) at 5pm. Doors will open at 1.30pm to allow time for initial set-up.
Everyone who enters the competition will be given a small gift. The winners of each age category and those with the best and most Halloween costumes will each receive a special prize. Entrants will be judged by a small panel, with winners being determined by originality of costumes - and the amount of applause they receive from the audience!
The event will also feature a photo booth where children can have their photos taken in a Halloween-themed frame alone or with their friends. A few selected photos will even be featured on the Town Council's social media pages.
Staff and volunteers will be creating a themed backdrop at the venue with decorations to get in the spirit of Halloween and prepared music to set the scene for the show.
Registration is required to take part in the event. To enter, parents on behalf of their children will need to complete a short application form available online at https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Halloween-Fashion-Show-Application.pdf, which will need to be completed and sent to [email protected].
Alternatively, forms are available to collect from the Town Council Offices in Market Street during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).
"With Halloween just around the corner, it makes sense for us to put on a fun and exciting event for children and families to enjoy," said Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, who will sit on the judging panel on the day. "The fashion show is a fun way for children to showcase their spooky and creative Halloween costumes across the catwalk, get their photos taken and even win prizes!"
Kaylee Butcher, Receptionist & Business Enterprise Assistant at the Town Council commented: "Children should get ready to show off their creative costumes by participating in the Halloween Fashion Show and be in with a chance to win fabulous prizes. Happening at the same time will be the Halloween Photo Booth, which will be an amazing opportunity for children and families to enjoy and make memories to remember with their friends."
Kaylee added: "It was suggested that we organise and host a Halloween fashion show and photo booth for children - and we jumped on the idea. The children can wear their costumes to go trick or treating after the show and this is an event that their parents can watch and take pictures of for memories.So be ready to flaunt your scary creations!"