Children in Hailsham take part in Halloween-themed fashion show
The free contest, of which families were invited to attend, was divided into three age categories and, selected by a small panel of judges, those with the best and most original Halloween costumes each received a special prize.
The event also featured a photo booth where children had their photos taken in a Halloween-themed frame with their friends, and staff and volunteers created a themed backdrop at the venue with decorations to get in the spirit of Halloween with music to set the scene for the show.
"It made sense for us to put on a fun and exciting event for children and families to enjoy," said Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, who sat on the judging panel on the day. "The fashion show was a fun way for children to showcase their spooky and creative Halloween costumes across the catwalk, get their photos taken and even win prizes!"
"Entrants certainly went all out with their costumes and the fashion show competition was a great way to show children's artistic skills and creativity. Well done everyone who took part!"
Kaylee Butcher, Receptionist & Business Enterprise Manager at the Town Council commented: "Being a brand new event, I felt the show went really well and loved seeing all the different costumes being showcased on the catwalk. The young participants clearly put in a lot of time and effort into their outfits and the audience showed a lot of support throughout."
"I'd like to thank Frankie from Chicken Craft for all the decorations for the event, as well as Jules from Lillipops for making thedelcious cakes and Lilly for providing the face painting.