Children in Peacehaven will leave school early to greet Harry and Meghan

Pupils in Peacehaven have been given the chance to leave school early so they can welcome Harry and Meghan to the town.

Children from Peacehaven Heights Primary School have been encouraged to go and take part in the excitement of the royal couples visit by giving them the chance to leave school at 1.15pm today.

Head of School Susie Silvester said: “We are delighted they are both coming to Peacehaven.

“It’s wonderful they are visiting our area especially as they are now Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The children are very very excited about them coming.

“We have spoken about who they are anf they are eager to go and meet them, and join in the happy celebrations.”

The school will remain open until the usual end of school time as they acknowledge not every parent and guardian will be able to pick their children up early.

However Ms Silvester said they wanted to facilitate those parent and children who were able and did want to go and welcome the royal couple.