Children’s writer launches podcast with comedian

A writer from Seaford has teamed up with a comedian to create a new podcast which looks at those moments for people when things aren’t working.

Titled ‘Blank’, the new longform interview podcast series produced and presented by writer Giles Paley-Phillips, and comedian Jim Daly, looks behind the curtain at well-known people’s careers and what happens to them when things aren’t working.

Whether it’s writers block, losing an audience, forgetting lines, being off form or just wanting to give up, Blank explores these moments to find out what causing them and what we can do to get through them.

Mr Paley-Phillips said: “I’ve been wanting to do this show for many years, having had several bouts of not being able to write and lacking a creative drive, and I wanted to talk to others from other creative industries, sports and politics about when they have these periods and what they can do to get through it.

“Jim and I were talking about me being on his acclaimed podcast FYP about Crystal Palace FC and he’d mentioned about having not done stand-up for a while and his trepidation and wanting to get back into it, I mentioned the idea of podcast, and it soon became obvious we had something special on our hands.”

The pair have lined up an incredible list of guests to appear including Jon Ronson, Roisin Conaty, Reginald D.Hunter, Michael Rosen, Gary Lineker, Susie Dent, Amanda Abbington and many more.

Mr Daly said: “It’s been incredible, to have such a variety of guest, many of which are heroes of ours, wanting to share their experiences with us, and these kinds of longform interview podcasts make for a very personal and laidback approach.”

Blank launches at the end of October with writer Jon Ronson as the first guest and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Castbox.

For more information email info@theblankpodcast.com or visit the website at www.theblankpodcast.com