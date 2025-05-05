Children’s BookFest and Festival of Chichester join forces

The Rev Richard Coles (contributed pic)

Children’s BookFest (CBF), a Chichester-based charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading, will be offering a series of fundraising events as part of the 2025 Festival of Chichester, taking place throughout June and July.

The charity is spearheading a dedicated programme for children and families at the Festival for the first time. Highlights include Supertato Silliness with the character’s co-creator Paul Linnet at Chichester Free School and a lively Draw-Off with authors and illustrators Sophy Henn and Nadia Shireen at The Prebendal School. These events are in addition to a line-up of talks for adult audiences, featuring cleric, broadcaster and writer The Rev Richard Coles as well as an earlier event in May with Kevin McCloud, presenter of Channel 4’s Grand Designs.

All events are ticketed, with proceeds directly supporting the charity’s work, including its annual Children’s BookFest festivals in Chichester in October, and Bognor Regis in February, which bring celebrated children’s authors into local schools to inspire young readers through interactive storytelling and the joy of receiving their very own book.

Children’s BookFest events at the Festival of Chichester include:

• In Conversation with The Rev Richard Coles – Chichester Cathedral, Tuesday, July 15, 7.30pm

• Supertato Silliness with Paul Linnet – Chichester Free School, Sunday, June 22, 10.30am

• Maz Evans’ World of Adventures – Chichester Free School, Sunday, June 22, 2pm

• Draw-Off with Sophy Henn and Nadia Shireen – The Prebendal School, Saturday, July 19, 10.30am

• Joseph Elliott and The Adventures of Nora – Chichester Cathedral, Saturday, July 19, 2pm

“These events promise to delight audiences of all ages, offering a dynamic mix of storytelling, creativity and interactive fun,” says Penny. “We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the 2025 Festival of Chichester. From insightful talks with literary and cultural figures to lively sessions with some of the UK’s most beloved children’s authors and illustrators, we’re excited to champion this new, family-focused addition to the festival. Whether you’re a lifelong book lover or looking to inspire a new generation of readers, there’s something for everyone in our line-up this year.”

Phil Hewitt, chairman of the Festival of Chichester, added: "Children's BookFest has quickly established itself as a hugely important part of all that goes on in Chichester. Its aims and intentions are superb, and at the Festival of Chichester we are thrilled to be working so closely with them."

Tickets are now on sale for the Festival of Chichester. Children’s BookFest tickets start from £7 per person for the children’s events. Every ticket bought for a Children’s BookFest event directly funds the charity’s work, helping children across Sussex to experience the magic of books.

Penny added: “Last year alone, the charity worked with over 5,400 children in their schools programme, bringing authors, poets, and illustrators into classrooms to share their passion for storytelling and creativity. Each participating child in the annual programme gets to meet an author and receive a personally signed book—an experience that, for many, may mark the first book they have ever owned.

“The need for such initiatives is pressing. According to the National Literacy Trust two in five children aged 5–8 from disadvantaged backgrounds do not own a book of their own; and three in ten 11-year-olds in Chichester leave primary school unable to read at the expected level for their age.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.childrensbookfest.com

Children’s BookFest is a UK-based charity established to promote literacy and a love for reading among children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through interactive festivals, school events, and author visits, the charity aims to inspire young readers by providing access to books and storytelling experiences.”