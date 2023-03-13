Children's competition to find Easter Bunny characters hiding out in Hailsham

Children and families are being invited to take part in an Easter Bunny hunt competition in and around Hailsham town centre, an activity organised by the Town Council to celebrate the Easter period this year.

Hailsham Town Centre

Easter Bunny characters will be hiding out in various locations in or within close proximity to the town centre from Monday April 3 to Wednesday April 5, and the challenge is to spot all of them with the help of cryptic clues and pictorial hints for the chance to win great Easter-themed prizes.

People can take part in the competition by collecting a free entry form and their first clue from the Town Council Offices in Market Street on the above dates, during office hours (9am-4pm).

Easter Bunny posters will be on display in various locations in Hailsham High Street, Market Street, Vicarage Field and areas close to the town centre, providing cryptic clues (and picture clues for younger children) as to where the next Easter Bunny character might be hiding.

The aim is to find all nine characters and write their names correctly on the entry form against the location in which they are found.

When all the characters have been located, competition entrants will need to provide their details at the end of the entry form and post in the designated post box at the Town Council Offices by 4pm on Wednesday April 5.

All correct entry forms posted will be entered into a prize draw. The prize for first place will be a deluxe chocolate Easter hamper and the two runners-up will each receive an Easter-themed chocolate surprise.

"This fun activity for children and families has been introduced this year as a means of generating an enthusiastic Easter spirit within the town," said the Town Council's Receptionist and Business Enterprise Assistant Kaylee Butcher, who is organising the competition. "Easter is such a special time for children, and we hope they enjoy taking part in this fun activity."