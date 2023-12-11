Children's hospice launches Christmas art competition for kids
This winter, we are asking children aged 4-16 years, living in Sussex and South-East Hampshire, to get inspired by Raymond Briggs’s original picture book, The Snowman™, and create their own snowman-themed picture.
Use Raymond Briggs’s famous Snowman as inspiration and draw or paint your own snowman-themed picture. All we ask is that you feature a snowman in your design… you can include more than one if you like!
Each winner will receive a One4all Gift Card to the value of £50!
Entries will be judged in three age categories:
4-7 years
8-11 years
12-16 years
There will be one winner in each category.
How to enter
You can enter by uploading the picture to our website or send it by post to: The Snowman competition, Chestnut Tree House, Dover Lane, Arundel, West Sussex, BN18 9PX.
The entry deadline is 31 December 2023. And make sure your parent or carer has read the Ts and Cs before you enter!
In memory of Raymond Briggs CBE18 January 1934 – 9 August 2022
As we ask children to use The Snowman as inspiration and get creative, we would like to pay tribute to our friend and Patron, Raymond Briggs, who sadly died last year. Raymond was a very important part of Chestnut Tree House for many years, and we will always be grateful for his kindness and support.
We’re honoured that Raymond’s stepson, Tom, has kindly agreed to judge this year’s competition.