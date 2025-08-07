Choir is "such a lovely story of community" at Chichester Festival Theatre

Keenan Munn-Francis is looking forward to his Chichester Festival Theatre debut, playing the part of Freddie in Choir by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti which is in the Minerva Theatre from August 2-30.

As Freddie, he is the centre of attention for the fund-raising efforts of the choir in the title in Gurpreet’s play with music.

“They are fundraising for him to go to music college. It has been a dream of Freddie’s to go to music college but he has not got the funds or the facilities to do it himself. Morgan is his college teacher. She sees the potential in him and brings him into the choir. He wants to join the choir but he is very nervous. He's a very anxious young man. He is just finding his feet. That's just his nature. He suffers from social anxiety and actually there's quite a juxtaposition. You put on an act to be a musician but he is a different person otherwise. He's a singer, and with the choir it's more the poppy music that he does but I feel like he sings a bit of pop for himself but really what he would sing would be more R&B ballads.

“I'm an actor and a singer and it's something that I've always done. I started out quite young. I started when I was ten. I was in The Lion King in the West End. That was my first theatre show. But I actually did a TV series when I was nine. I was in Oliver Twist back in 2009 as part of Fagin's gang. Acting at that age is such a surreal feeling but it was great fun and I met so many lovely people that are still part of my life.

“The Lion King was very different. It was nerve-racking. You're getting to go on stage in front of a thousand people. The first time my little knees were shaking but once you've got past that, then you are able to grow and really enjoy it and I loved it. I met some lovely people and with this play I'm meeting some lovely people now.”

Part of the attraction is also that Choir is new ground for Keenan: “I've never done a comedy play before. I'm more of a dramatic person. I've always done more drama, but they asked me to audition. I read through the script and reading it I definitely wanted to audition. It was a lovely process. It was so great to be in there with the writer from the get-go. To have the writer there gives you so much more freedom. The director and the writer are able to direct in the way that they see things but it also allows you to play a little bit more.

“And the whole thing is just such a lovely story of community with such a diverse group of people. They are not just diverse in reference to ages. They are also from different walks of life. The whole thing is about coming together. There are so many demographics and it is just so true to life – all these different people coming together to sing. We're all different. We're all with their own stories and our own upbringing but the music allows them to come together.”