Choose your shield and immerse yourself in The Rebellion at The Loxwood Joust

Who will have your allegiance at the Loxwood Joust as battles reign for The Shield Of Loxwood? Will it be the cruel King Villian or the vengeful Lady Helena?

Jousting for valour, honour and glory.

Join the Loxwood realm’s citizens, squires, vassals and nobleman in choosing a side and designing a shield for King Villian or Lady Helena.

Bring it to the Loxwood Joust on August 5, 6, 12, and 13 and put your choice on full display. But beware, King Villian’s men and Lady Helena’s band of hoods may have something to say about it!

But do you know the story so far and who you will pledge your great strength, talents and loyalty to?

In 2022 the people of Loxwood were bequeathed a great gift; the decision as to whom should rule them. Two rival households fought a fierce campaign to take the Crown: Lady Helena, ‘Queen of the Mead’, (cousin to the fallen King Harold) and Lord Villian, a wealthy landowner both charming and brutal in equal measure.

King Villian won and is now free to rule as he sees fit, with his harsh taxes on the good people of the realm now leading to unrest. Yet rumours are now rife of a curious hooded figure plotting in the woods. A hooded rebel that is none other than Lady Helena herself.

Visitors to the Loxwood Joust are invited to immerse themselves in a battle of good vs evil. Side either with the hooded rebels by wearing a hood to the festival, or with the cruel King Villian by reporting all hood sightings to the Bailiff. And show your allegiance by designing your own shield for either side and let the rebellion begin!

So who will hold your sway? Be brave, stand strong and show your fealty by sharing your shield on social media. Include a spider for King Villian, or a bee for Lady Helena, and use hashtag #villianshield or #helenashield and you could be awarded for your efforts! For more information go to loxwoodjoust.co.uk/the-story/