Christmas across Sussex in the county's churches

Over the past two weekends, people stepped away from the hectic shopping centres and enjoyed the festive spirit offered in hundreds of churches across Sussex. Many of the churches and schools in towns and villages across Sussex welcomed people to share the journey through Advent, telling the story of Christmas, with a festive host of Christmas markets, Carol singing and Christingle services.

Children took part in Christmas-themed Messy Church activities. Visitors have enjoyed the wonderful Christmas tree displays, sampled delicious homemade cakes and jams and bought handmade crafts for Christmas whilst listening to carol singing and catching up with friends over a coffee.

These events are also great fundraisers for the church and schools' important work, often to buy vital supplies and support local charities.

Each year many more churches host Christmas tree festivals which are a great way to connect with local business traders, groups and charities.

Pictures in the Square at West Hoathly

At St Michael and All Angels, Lancing twenty decorated six trees went on display as part of the church’s Christmas activities which included a fair, a grand draw and a concert raising £3,000 for the church’s mission and ministry.

Margaret Burton from Baby Boomers, sponsored one of the trees on display. She said, “Baby Boomers is a church social group for those born in the baby boom generation, those born in the twenty years after the Second World War. We get together for evenings of fun, chatter and outings, meeting around every 6 weeks. Taking part in the Christmas Tree Festival is a great way to let other others know about the group which is vital to many who may not otherwise have social contact with people. We are welcoming new members all the time.

Another sponsored tree was for the Guides. Lorna Tout, a church member and volunteer for the Guides said, “The Guides enjoyed being creative and making the pom pom and star decorations for their Christmas tree, and seeing it displayed in the church alongside the other trees.”

At High Hurstwood near Crowborough over 100 people of all ages turned out for the Carols by candlelight service. A Light of Life service was also held and children engaged with Messy Church creating beautiful dove images to decorate the church for Christmas. The events raised over £200 for the Crowborough Food Bank serving those in need in the community.

The knitted tree at Warnham church made by the local WI

Vicar, Rob Dillingham said: “We were thrilled to see so many people take part for such a small village church.

“We promoted the events using posters and notices in the area as well as Facebook but It says something important about why so many people want to gather together at this time of year.”

A Christmas Festival Weekend was held at St Anne’s Church East Wittering with guests, the Bognor Salvation Army band.

A Christingle service was held where the vicar, Fr. Steve Davies explained the Christingle orange, followed by a generous collection for the Children’s Society. The altar was encircled with gifts for the Salvation Army to take away. Fr. Steve said, “What a wonderful few days. Well done to all those who arranged and supported this very successful weekend.”

St John the Evangelist church in Brighton hosted a concert in aid of Off the Fence.

A magnificent knitted Christmas Tree welcomed arrivals at St Margaret’s church Warnham’s carol service and twelve days of Christmas event. The tree was courtesy of the Warnham Evening WI. The church also held a table decoration workshop and a nativity themed Christmas in the Churchyard event with local stalls, mince pies and mulled wine, plus lots more events to come in the following days.

This time of year churches support many charities. St John the Evangelist, Brighton teamed up with Brighton and Hove Arts Orchestra and the Amity Singers to host an evening of great music to raise funds for Off The Fence Trust Ltd Winter Appeal. You can still give to the appeal here.

Pictured is Roy Stannard for Off The Fence Trust Ltd.

St Anne’s Church, Lewes held a carol service for family Support Work with some special guests.

Many people from All Saints’ Highbrook and St Margaret’s West Hoathley attended the Bluebell Railway Horsted Keynes station Carol Service led by Father David Murdoch of St Giles church in Horsted Keynes, and Chaplain to the Bluebell Railway Preservation Society.

Father Peter Sutton arrived by steam and gave his address from the footplate of a British Railways Class 4 Locomotive. The Bluebell Band (Also known as the East Grinstead Concert Band) accompanied the singing. This was followed by Carols in the Square at West Hoathly, with a lantern procession in the village.

There was lots of Christmas cheer at St Leonard’s church, Aldrington Hove’s first Christmas in the church. Visitors to its Christmas market bought locally made gifts and treats and chatted to friends in the new café as children visited Santa’s grotto. Visitors were also treated to some great dancing. Watch here

St Mary’s church Sidlesham Sunday school Christmas coffee morning raised funds for @SnowdropTrust & @TeenageCancer, who provide vital support for children & families.

Along with other churches in the diocese, St Mary’s has been following the Church of England’s Star this Advent and opening the daily Advent calendar to find the daily reading, prayer, reflection and activity. Follow the Star – the great invitation online calendar and all the activities can be found here