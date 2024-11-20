Christmas and New Year holiday bus services announced for Brighton and Hove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton & Hove Buses have announced the Christmas and New Year schedule, including Christmas Day bus services for the third year running.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special Christmas Day services will run on routes 1, 5B, 7, 12 and 49. What’s more, this Christmas the route 12 will be extended through to Eastbourne. On Boxing Day, there are even more services operating, including Regency route 28 which will be running through to Hailsham and Eastbourne.

This year is the first time that Eastbourne will see a Christmas Day bus service with an hourly bus on the Coaster route 12, connecting communities in the area. Boxing Day will also see improved services in Eastbourne with the addition of the Regency route 28 from Lewes and Hailsham (in addition to the usual Coaster route 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detailed rundown of the additional commercially operated Christmas services, along with timetables of the wider holiday period, can be found here. Normal fares are charged, and normal passes are accepted on Christmas Day.

Christmas & New Year Bus Services

Nick Hill, Commercial Director at Brighton & Hove Buses said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will once again be running Christmas Day services for 2024 at no cost to the taxpayer, including an extension to the route 12 that will serve Eastbourne.

“It is hugely important to us to keep our local community connected all year round, whilst making it easier for passengers to get to their place of work, attend church or visit their families on Christmas Day.”