Christmas Appeal launches for Haywards Heath children's charity

A Haywards Heath based children’s charity is using Giving Tuesday (November 29) to launch its Christmas appeal.

Joey and Outreach Worker Joss

The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity is using this specific day to launch its appeal, one in which volunteers ask the community to give towards their Home Play (or Outreach sessions) for children with cerebral palsy.

Their target of £6,000 equates to one month of home play for children who need to access the service and the charity hopes to achieve this before the children break up for Christmas on December 22.

Comprising one-to-one sessions with an Outreach worker, each child is supported with specialist equipment in a “play” setting which encourages eye contact, increased attention span, fine motor skill and physical development.

Each home play session is £55.47 or £2,662.50 per child per year. The charity receives no statutory income from the Government and all of its services are free of charge to families.

