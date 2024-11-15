Christmas appeal to save dome on Royal Pavilion roof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton & Hove Museums is calling for donations to repair and preserve one of the 'at risk' domes on the iconic roof of the Royal Pavilion this Christmas.

Work begun on restoring one of the ‘onions’ on the roof of the Pavilion after decay was found during the summer.

There was an amazing response from the public following an urgent appeal in August to raise the vital cash to repair the dome which was in immediate risk of collapse.

Supporters donated just under £30K in just three days. Unfortunately, now work has started, the charity has been told the extent of the wood rot is a lot worse than initially anticipated and will cost much more to restore properly.

The Royal Pavilion with damaged dome highlighted

They have now decided to reopen the appeal to ask people to help raise an additional £50k towards the conservation work to help save the iconic skyline this Christmas. With the winter weather coming, there is now a huge need for the work to be completed soon.

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “We were so overwhelmed by the public’s response in the summer when we asked for donations. Unfortunately, as is often the way with building work, the damage is so much worse than we imagined.

“As the weather gets worse, we are up against time to get it repaired and although it is very hard for us to come back again to ask for help, we have to. We would be so grateful if anyone can contribute to our fund online and I can say that their help will contribute to the building looking fantastic for many years to come."

Running costs for heritage venues are an ongoing concern for operators across the UK and beyond, especially with rising costs for electricity, supplies and repairs.

CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain and Richard Atrill of PAYE construction look at damage to dome on Royal Pavilion

It costs around £900,000 a year to look after the 200-year-old Royal Pavilion, without the addition of repairs, renovations and upgrading.

Brighton & Hove Museums is a registered charity that relies on donations, grants and admissions to operate its five heritage venues which include the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Preston Manor & Garden, Booth Museum of Natural History and Hove Museum of Creativity.

To donate, visit Brighton & Hove Museums website.