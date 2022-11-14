From noon until 4pm the village hall and garden will be filled with Santa's Grotto, hot food/drinks and lots of live entertainment and local market sellers showcasing their wonderful handmade gifts, perfect to start off your Christmas shopping.

As well as the market, this event is set to be a true family day out. With Santa waiting in his grotto to meet visitors young and old; we also have professional photographer Heather White doing festive photoshoots with her magical backdrop.Alongside hot, festive drinks and hot food, we will have a range of free entertainment on all day. From Rebekah and Graham of Steel Pans Duo, performing your favourite festive tunes on steel pans, to the fabulous Rock Choir. We also have the fantastic Jak Cooper performing- known for his appearance on ITV's Starstruck.

For younger visitors, Anna and Elsa from Frozen (Once Upon a Dream Parties) will be performing some magical numbers and the wonderful Pyjama Drama will be doing a festive mini session of singing, playing and pretending- definitely not to be missed!

Anna and Elsa will be at the event

