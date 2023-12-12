Christmas fete at local care home brings the community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

Shopping and meeting old friends

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too.

There were delicious cakes and chocolate, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, Glassware and toiletries, the list goes on!

The team at Lydfords care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at the home, said: “At Lydfords, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!