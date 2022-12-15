Christmas fun for Midhurst Writers

The Midhurst Writers Group based at Stedham Memorial Hall met on Monday December 12 for their last meeting before Christmas.

There was plenty of festive cheer to be had but the highlight of the evening was for the well established doggerel competition.

It is judged by members of the group who all submit nonsense verse or worse and the one with the most votes is the winner.

The winner this year was Mrs Louise Freake (pictured) and for her effort was awarded the small but highly prized pewter cup plus two bottles of wine.

The group meet again in the new year on Monday 9th January 2023. If anyone is interested in coming along and meeting us you can be sure of a warm welcome.