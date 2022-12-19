Christmas Message to Residents from the Mayor of Hailsham

"First, I’d like to wish all residents of Hailsham a peaceful and very happy Christmas. Similarly, I send every best wish for the festive period to Hailsham people overseas who will spend the holidays away from home this year.

Hailsham Mayor & Chairman Cllr Paul Holbrook

Another year has almost passed and in 2022, I have been happy to continue in my role as Mayor, having attended a plethora of new business openings, civic functions and various local community events.

My Christmas message's focus this year is on the many ways the Town Council has introduced measures to help residents who are struggling to pay their heating bills and stay warm this winter amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Town Council, like the community at large, is concerned about the town’s residents and what cost-of-living issues many might face this winter. 'Warm Banks' are becoming widespread everywhere, with a lot of councils, including those at parish level, opening them because it is necessary in many cases.

Hailsham residents are reminded that the Town Council has recently set up Warm Banks at the James West Community Centre and Square Youth Cafe, details of which are available on our website.

It is important as ever for residents to consider others, such as neighbours and relatives, to protect their health and stay safe during the winter months, as colder temperatures and adverse weather conditions bring with it a number of health risks, especially for the elderly and vulnerable groups.

So please do check whether older and more vulnerable people you know or care for are able to keep their homes warm and to keep checking even when temperatures become mild.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to make people aware of a special charity Christmas event that I'm co-organising, taking place at the HMI Club in Western Road on Friday 23rd December. Please consider kick starting your festive celebrations by attending this fundraiser which will be full of fun, entertainment and drinks, raising vital funds for a local and very worthy cause.

Funds received from the event will go to Pass It On (In Your Community) CIC, a community food scheme which aims to bring people together to stop erroneous food waste, of which the Town Council granted permission to volunteers to use the James West Community Centre for storage and collection of surplus food by residents at weekends.

I'm very pleased to be able to celebrate the festive period and spread goodwill through this very special fundraising event. With the cost-of-living crisis and hiking food prices of late, this time may well be increasingly difficult for many and in the face of the challenges of the past couple of years.

In closing, we should give our gratitude to those who over the Christmas period will be working, such as doctors, nurses, hospital and care personnel, all emergency services staff, retail workers and those who keep our utilities running.

On behalf of all the town councillors and staff at Hailsham Town Council, my wife and Consort Cllr Barbara Holbrook and I would like to wish you all a very enjoyable and safe Christmas and hope that 2023 will be a bright, positive and healthy one for us all."

