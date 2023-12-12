Christmas parade through Crawley
The Rotary Club of Crawley is collaborating with RightBuild Ltd to organise this year`s Christmas Parade- Santa on a sleigh. The sleigh will be out from 5.00pm to 8pm each evening in the areas listed below.
So make sure you keep the kids up when it is in your area and dig deep as all proceeds go towards local Crawley charities.
Monday: 18 th
Langley green:
Martyrs ave
Denchers plat
Maiden lane
Rushetts road
Hare lane
West Green:
Ewhurst road
Deerswood road
The dingle
Smallsmead past shops
Ifield:
Ifield drive
Findon road
Warren drive
Ifield drive
Tangmere road
Hyde drive
Puffin road
Fairway
Finish Hyde drive
Tuesday 19th:
Southgate:
Downland drive
Brighton road
Malthouse road
Brewer road
Southgate drive
Wakehurst drive 360 turn in shop
Brighton road
Tilgate: ashdown road
Colet road
Whitting road
Dickens road
Tilgate way
Canterbury road
Winchester road
Gainsborough road
Furnace green:
Weald drive
Forest view
Rill side
Weirbrook
Weald drive
Fontwell road
Newmarket road
Furnace drive
Wednesday 20th:
Gossops green:Filbert crescentOutlandsDower walkBuckswood driveGossops driveRother crescentEden road
Bewbush:Mowbray driveBewbush driveGasson wood roadArcturus roadOberon roadSullivan driveBreezehurst drive
Broadfield:Pelham driveSeymour roadTrefoil crescentplantain crescentFennel crescentBroadfield driveCoachman’s driveCreasys drive
Thursday 21st:
Forgewood:Foxglove driveDaffodil crescentSunflower way
Somerley driveRobinson crescentHonour wayCornwall aveBastable streetSomerley drive
Three bridges:Punch copse roadWest aveNorth roadThe birchesForge roadCrossways
Northgate:KilnmeadWill boroughFive acresOat wayBarnfield roadHolly bushMidgeley road
Pound hill:
Blindley road
Heathfield
Wakemans green drive
Haywoods
St Catherine’s road
Grattons drive
Pearsons road
Hastings road
The pasture
Spring plat
Maidenbower:
Laud drive
Elizabethan way
Westminster road
Cambell road
Cavell way
Billington drive
Matthew’s drive
Chapman road
Harper drive
Stopham road
Salterns road
Mooreland road
Pallington drive
Lucerne drive