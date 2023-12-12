BREAKING

Christmas parade through Crawley

Santa on a sleigh
By Trevor MichauxContributor
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
The Rotary Club of Crawley is collaborating with RightBuild Ltd to organise this year`s Christmas Parade- Santa on a sleigh. The sleigh will be out from 5.00pm to 8pm each evening in the areas listed below.

So make sure you keep the kids up when it is in your area and dig deep as all proceeds go towards local Crawley charities.

Monday: 18 th

Rotary Club Christmas SleighRotary Club Christmas Sleigh
Langley green:

Martyrs ave

Denchers plat

Maiden lane

Rushetts road

Hare lane

West Green:

Ewhurst road

Deerswood road

The dingle

Smallsmead past shops

Ifield:

Ifield drive

Findon road

Warren drive

Ifield drive

Tangmere road

Hyde drive

Puffin road

Fairway

Finish Hyde drive

Tuesday 19th:

Southgate:

Downland drive

Brighton road

Malthouse road

Brewer road

Southgate drive

Wakehurst drive 360 turn in shop

Brighton road

Tilgate: ashdown road

Colet road

Whitting road

Dickens road

Tilgate way

Canterbury road

Winchester road

Gainsborough road

Furnace green:

Weald drive

Forest view

Rill side

Weirbrook

Weald drive

Fontwell road

Newmarket road

Furnace drive

Wednesday 20th:

Gossops green:Filbert crescentOutlandsDower walkBuckswood driveGossops driveRother crescentEden road

Bewbush:Mowbray driveBewbush driveGasson wood roadArcturus roadOberon roadSullivan driveBreezehurst drive

Broadfield:Pelham driveSeymour roadTrefoil crescentplantain crescentFennel crescentBroadfield driveCoachman’s driveCreasys drive

Thursday 21st:

Forgewood:Foxglove driveDaffodil crescentSunflower way

Somerley driveRobinson crescentHonour wayCornwall aveBastable streetSomerley drive

Three bridges:Punch copse roadWest aveNorth roadThe birchesForge roadCrossways

Northgate:KilnmeadWill boroughFive acresOat wayBarnfield roadHolly bushMidgeley road

Pound hill:

Blindley road

Heathfield

Wakemans green drive

Haywoods

St Catherine’s road

Grattons drive

Pearsons road

Hastings road

The pasture

Spring plat

Maidenbower:

Laud drive

Elizabethan way

Westminster road

Cambell road

Cavell way

Billington drive

Matthew’s drive

Chapman road

Harper drive

Stopham road

Salterns road

Mooreland road

Pallington drive

Lucerne drive

