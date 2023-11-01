Christmas present appeal launches in Horsham, so no child goes without this year

The Salvation Army is appealing for gifts for vulnerable children as it launches its annual Christmas Present Appeal. The Horsham-based church and charity is once again seeking help to support hundreds of families in need this Christmas in Horsham and surrounding areas, providing toys and gifts for children, a treat for the parents and a voucher to provide Christmas dinner for the whole family.

Last year across the UK The Salvation Army distributed more than 76,000 gifts and expects the number of families seeking help this year to rise as a result of the cost of living crisis. More than 356 families in the Horsham area, totalling 1305 individuals, turned to The Salvation Army last winter which was able to help them through the generosity of local people and businesses. It is now encouraging the local community to donate this year to its Christmas appeal or add an extra toy to their shopping list so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can ensure there is something for them to open on Christmas Day.

Donations of unwrapped new toys, vouchers and gifts, appropriate for children and young people aged 0-16 years old, can be dropped off at the Salvation Army centre, located near Horsham station, on Booth Way RH13 5PZ between 9.30 and 12.30 weekdays or at Ballard & Shortall Funeral Directors, 1 Wellington Road RH12 1DD, until the first week of December. After this teams of volunteers will sort and deliver them to families in the area through its own networks, local schools and social services to ensure they get to people in need in time for Christmas.

Lieutenant Rachel Abbott, from The Salvation Army in Horsham, said: “We are living in challenging times with many more families and individuals struggling this year, but we can’t stand by and allow people to go without. We really need local people to join The Salvation Army and help us spread the joy of Christmas to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift or enjoy a festive meal.

“For more than 25 years, people in and around Horsham have supported our Christmas appeals and I’m sure this year will be no exception. I want to thank everyone in advance for their support. God bless you all this Christmas.”

As well as gifts for children and young people, The Salvation Army is fundraising for gift and food vouchers to enable parents to celebrate Christmas and provide a festive meal for their families. Financial donations can be made at a special Christmas Present Appeal JustGiving page Alternatively, cheques can be made payable to 'The Salvation Army' with a note added to indicate the donation is to go towards the Christmas Appeal.

At Christmas, even more than any other time, The Salvation Army works tirelessly for people in need. These could be people facing homelessness or hunger, families dealing with hardship, victims of domestic abuse and modern slavery, people who are ill, grieving, or desperately lonely – The Salvation Army reaches out to all of them with unstinting friendship and practical, professional help and in Horsham Lieutenant Abbott and her team runs support programmes for vulnerable adults and families throughout the year.

For more information please contact:

Here's how donations could transform lives this Christmas...

· £15 buys a larger gift for a child

· £10 provides a voucher for a teenager to buy something of their choosing

· £5 could provide a toiletries set for a mum or dad who would normally not receive anything

· £20 gives a family of three the voucher to buy their Christmas meal

· £30 will provide a small, medium and larger gift for a child

· £50 will help towards the cost of supporting a larger family group

· £100 could pay for a family of four to each receive presents and their meal on Christmas Day

All the families supported through the Christmas Appeal are referred to The Salvation Army anonymously by local schools and support agencies who know their situation. This helps to ensure that we support those in the greatest need, and that their privacy is respected.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian church and registered charity which has been transforming lives for more than 150 years. Working in 132 countries worldwide, The Salvation Army offers friendship, practical help and support for people at all levels of need. In the United Kingdom and Ireland Territory this work includes more than 650 community churches and social centres. Registered Charity Nos. 214779, 215174 and in Scotland SC009359, SC037691.