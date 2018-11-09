Christmas tree farmer brings festive cheer with sapling offer

As he celebrates 30 years in business, a Wealden Christmas tree farmer is giving away 1,000 baby trees to each customer who purchases a real tree.

Clive Collins of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm said: “Planting trees is good for the environment. We thought giving customers the chance to grow their own tree would be a lovely thing to do to celebrate this milestone.”

Clive quashes rumours the heatwave affected the growth of festive firs.

He says his trees look very healthy and his new plantation is growing well.

He explained: “The situation was helped by a rainy spring and sing liquid fertiliser early in the season. Christmas trees originate in Alpine areas which can be quite dry for long periods - that means they cope with dry weather and high temperatures. The trees look really well and the needles are glossy. There definitely won’t be a shortage here.”

He grows a variety of firs so customers have a wide choice. Every year Clive plants several thousand new ones to replace harvested trees.

Each needs careful maintenance such as pruning over seven years to create the perfect shape. Potted trees are also grown.

People like the option of reserving their tree in the plantation with a ribbon before the trees are cut to take home.

The farm opens for business on November 17 until Christmas Eve.