Christmas version of summer-success play on the Arundel stage

After success with her play A Different Song at this summer’s Chichester Fringe and Worthing Festival, Liz Tait brings a festive version of the piece to Arundel this December.

“We've been touring the show since then and are returning to Sussex with a Christmassy-themed version at the Victoria Institute in Arundel on Saturday, December 14,” Liz says.

Tickets on www.thevictoriainstitute.com/event/lt-productions-presents-a-different-song/

“In Worthing we were at the Charles Dickens pub and it went down very well. We had some really good audiences and I just thought that this is not the end of this. I thought let's see if there are any other venues that might be interested in taking it on. We travelled up to the Lambeth Fringe in early October and then we did the Brunswick pub in Hove which is a lovely venue down in their cellars. It went really well so it has been on a bit of a loopy journey since the summer culminating in this date in Arundel.

“It is a three-hander one-act play which is set backstage at an open mic night. And for this performance, it's an open mic night close to Christmas. It is essentially the story of two seasoned performers Mitch and Kate. It’s a love story. They have known each other quite a long time and they do like each other but circumstances mean that they have not been able to get together. The other element is Chrissie, the new host. It's her first night and she has something to prove because the other performers really liked the previous host. It is just one of those evenings where circumstances collide, and amongst all that you get some really good music performed by the three of them live. It's mostly Mitch playing acoustic guitar.

“It is an uplifting feel-good story about loneliness and love and about the need to belong to something which I think is what open mic nights are about. Open mic nights represent something where people, especially if they are regulars, are trying out new material, but for a lot of them it is more than that. It is quite a community. If what you do goes well, you might feature later on in the evening. And it becomes a bit of a star-turn situation. Certainly that's what I found when I went along. I sense that sense of community and that sense of connection and that sense of belonging.”

Liz was not at the open mic night as a performer “It was essentially research for this show. I saw this poster for an open mic night on a weekend away and I was looking at it for quite a long time. I was really intrigued. I was thinking about the people that might frequent an open mic night and what they might be like. And I just thought there might be a good starting point for a play here. I dragged a friend of mine along and there were some quite surprising things that happened and that became the play.”

To make this latest production more festive: “The songs will essentially be Christmas songs and Chrissie will wear some sort of festive garment. And there will be a sad little Christmas tree in the corner which is a typical backstage area at the pub. The green rooms can be a bit neglected and a bit sad but probably also there will be a sing-along.”