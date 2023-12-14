Christmas wrap for property auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers

Land with planning consent for five houses on the outskirts of Hastings has sold through auction.

The land, off Church Street, was among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction across southern England and South Wales.

Chris Milne, auction appraiser, said: “The land, which has planning permission for five houses and is in a predominantly residential area, was sold prior to auction. It was listed with a freehold guide price of £400,000 to £410,000.”

A 0.17-acre parcel of land in the village of Pett Level, Hastings, on the south west side of Cliff End Lane, was purchased for £25,000.

Freehold, a two-storey retail premises at 82 Queens Road, Hastings, went for £131,000 in a bidding war, going for £51,000 above guide price.

A shop at 24-25 Grand Parade, St Leonards, fetched £95,500 leasehold; currently let at £11,440 per annum to Grand Designs for five years from 2022, the commercial unit forms part of a larger block known as Grand Court.

Flat 7 at 4 Terrace Road, St Leonards, let at £5,040 per annum, sold for £50,000. Tenure for the second-floor studio flat is the remainder of a 999-year lease from 2009.

Clive Emson’s next auction, the first of eight in 2024, is on 7 February, with live bidding opening 48 hours beforehand.