Christ’s Hospital Choral Society offers Christmas concert

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society warmly invites you to celebrate Christmas with a programme of festive music on December 21.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “The concert will feature a selection of Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols, as well as ever-favourites like Joy to the World, Once in Royal David’s City and O Come All Ye Faithful, and for these the audience will be invited to stand up, join the choir and sing their hearts out.

“The Ceremony of Carols is a series of songs telling the traditional Christmas story, unified by the harp accompaniment, first performed in 1942 by the women of Fleet Street Choir. In the December concert the carols will be sung by CH Choral Society’s excellent voices in their 70-strong mixed choir, directed by the very talented head of singing Verity Bramson.

“Benjamin Britten was a gifted pianist, conductor, and composer who has a wide range of musical works to his name. He composed the War Requiem. Some of his work he wrote for children, and of his 16 operas Peter Grimes is possibly the best known one. He hailed from a musical family; his mother was a singer and his father took a keen interest in music but was a dentist. Sounds like a great combination! Britten won a scholarship to London’s Royal College of Music where he was tutored by, amongst others, John Ireland and Ralph Vaughan Williams. He co-founded the Aldeborough Festival in 1948, and in 2013, a hundred years after his birth, a 50-pence coin was minted in his honour.

“The concert will be on Saturday, December 21 in Christ’s Hospital School’s stunning Chapel, Horsham, RH13 0LJ, starting at 7.30pm.

“Tickets £5 under 18s, adults £15 or £12.50 when bought in advance are all available from the box office or via CHchoralsoc.org, where further details are also available. Hope to see you there!

“Christ’s Hospital Choral Society was formed in 1988 so that members of staff and people from the wider community could sing a range of choral music. All voices are welcome – soprano, alto, tenor and bass. No connection with the school is necessary to belong. They rehearse on a Tuesday evening at Christ’s Hospital and perform four concerts each year.”