Christ’s Hospital Choral Society will be performing The Creation this November.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “Written by Joseph Haydn, it was described as a sensation from the very first performance. With 60-odd singers and an orchestra on the night, the choral society will do it justice!

“Joseph Haydn composed the work towards the end of life (1732-1809). Inspired by Handel’s music and John Milton’s poem Paradise Lost, it describes the creation of the world as narrated in Genesis. He was so smitten by the beauty of the music that he begged God to give him enough time to finish the piece.

“While the original text was in German, the first publication had the words in both German and English. The choir will be performing the English version.

“It was noticed at an early stage that Haydn was musically extremely talented, and aged six he was apprenticed to study music – harpsichord, violin and voice – in Hamburg. He would never live with his parents again, but professionally he soared. For much of his life he worked as a conductor and composer for the Esterhazy Court where the prince was an ardent admirer of his work. This, in fact led to the remarkable situation of the body with the two heads.

“The choir will be directed by head of singing at the school Verity Bramson, and there will be an orchestra and professional soloists, which is bound to make the performance sensational once again.”

The venue will be Christ’s Hospital Chapel, Horsham, RH13 0LJ, on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm. For tickets and further information see www.chchoralsoc.org. Tickets £15 or £12.50 in advance, children £5.

“We hope to see you there!”

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society was formed in 1988 so that members of staff and people from the wider community could sing a range of choral music. All voices are welcome – soprano, alto, tenor and bass. No connection with the school is necessary to belong. They rehearse on a Tuesday evening at Christ’s Hospital and perform three or four concerts each year.