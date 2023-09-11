Church Readers across Sussex to be recognised for faithful service

Seventeen people from churches across the Diocese will be acknowledged and thanked for their commitment to parish ministry and awarded a specially designed badge and certificate by Bishop Will at a service in the Cathedral on September 30th.

Each of the seventeen holds Reader Emeritus status, which means they have exercised the ministry of Reader in the past, and that their service is now being recognised.

During the service, James Askew, from the Benefice of Old Shoreham and Kingston Buci, will also be licensed as a reader.

James came to faith at the age of 44 whilst living in Southport, Merseyside and has been worshiping in Kingston Buci for 10 years. He said: "Since we moved back down to the South Coast, I wanted to get more involved with church life, so I became a lay minister of Communion and Server. I increasingly believed God was calling me to a ministry but it took time and patience waiting for God’s working it through.

James Askew

"Circumstances and opportunities came together with the arrival of a new incumbent who encouraged me to become an Authorised Lay Minister. This enabled me to take up certain ministerial duties during the period of the pandemic in order that online and socially-distanced services could be offered in the Benefice. My Vicar encouraged Reader training for me to consolidate my discipleship and skills and, at the same time, I was able to reduce my hours of my work as a physiotherapist in the NHS. I am very grateful for the opportunity to deepen my faith and to be able to help other do the same through my ministry."

Readers assist parish clergy in a range of tasks including leading worship, preaching and pastoral ministry.

The Reader Emeritus being recognised are:

Ann Bates, St Mary the Virgin, BattleBrian Moore, All Saints, Crawley DownCarol Cooper, St Mary the Virgin, EastbourneDavid Olby, Slindon, Eartham and MadehurstJames Gatherum, WestfieldJohn Charman ,Jarvis BrookJon Rotheray, Slaugham and Staplefield CommonKaren Ind, HorshamMarian Framroze, St Mary Magdelene, ColdeanPeter Blencowe, The OctagonPeter Rhodes, St George, WorthingPeter Thompson, Wadhurst, Tidebrook and StonegateRichard Maylam, WaldronRoger Clayton-Pearce, Bexhill St StephenRosemary Cordero, St Mary’s, BalcombeSimon Quail, St Mary’s HorshamTony Idle, Trinity in Lewes