Churchill seeks feedback on plans for new retirement development in Seaford

Churchill Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent retirement living development in Seaford, and is asking local people to share their feedback.

Churchill Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent retirement living development in Seaford, and is asking local people to share their feedback. The application is a joint submission with Weatherstone Properties Group.

The proposal seeks to redevelop the Seaford & District Constitutional Club on Crouch Lane, regenerating the site to create circa 40 attractive, high quality retirement apartments. These will be for sale to local over 60s who want to maintain their freedom and independence as they get older whilst enjoying the safety, support and social life that comes with being part of a retirement living community.

Apartment Owners would have the benefits of security and peace of mind, with a Lodge Manager, a 24 hour Careline system, a sociable Owners’ Lounge, and a Guest Suite for visiting friends and family, all in beautifully landscaped grounds.

The site has an existing planning permission for a similar retirement living application (reference LW/22/0356) and the principle of regenerating the site for a retirement living development is therefore considered to be acceptable in planning terms.

Churchill’s plans for the development will be available for public viewing through this live consultation link from Monday, November 4 to Sunday, November 10: https://www.consultwithyou.co.uk/churchill-living/seaford. Feedback can be left using the feedback form on the website.

A Churchill Living spokesperson said: “As we prepare to submit a formal planning application, we are keen to gather feedback and give local people the opportunity to have their say on our plans to regenerate this important site in the heart of Seaford.

"Delivering new homes in this town centre location will help to reduce the need for greenfield development to meet the urgent demand for new homes locally. By giving older people in and around Seaford the option to downsize, it will also help release many larger, second-hand properties back onto the market for local families to move into, also creating opportunities for local first time buyers to get onto the ladder.”

CGI of Churchill Living plans for Seaford

According to independent research, the proposed development would bring around £311,000 per year of extra spending to the local high street as apartment owners regularly use local shops and services. It would also help to generate around £182,000 of savings each year for local health and social care services by enabling older people to enjoy a healthier, safer and more independent lifestyle.