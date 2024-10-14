Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Salem's Lot (15), (113 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

“What about the sheriff?” asks one of the characters at the very moment said sheriff’s bloodied corpse comes hurtling through the window.

That’s the kind of subtlety director Gary Dauberman aims for in his new big-screen version of Stephen King’s 1975 novel, and it’s the kind of subtlety he consistently achieves – which would probably have been OK if the film had also come with at least a suspicion of jeopardy. Sadly, it doesn’t.

It’s all perfectly watchable. In fact, it’s all probably a little bit too watchable – a disappointingly toothless adaptation which comes with a near total absence of danger. Zoombie-eyed, sharp-toothed snarling vampires aren’t enough in themselves if there is no real tension ratcheting up all around them. And there certainly isn’t here. Nothing’s going to be dragging you towards the edge of your seat.

The gist is that author Ben Mears – without any real context or explanation – returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Maybe that’s why he takes it in his stride when it turns out that a dodgy duo who are setting up a new antiques shop are planning a vampire take-over.

Ben quickly hooks up with town sweetheart Susan (Makenzie Leigh) who’s fairly useful until she gets it in the neck. And soon they are dropping quickly, the local headteacher, a little lad from school. Delivering the most bonkers turn is Susan’s deranged mum who starts to fancy herself as official protector to the vampire in chief.

It’s all played out in retroland, back in the 1970s when King wrote it. Rather less clear is the extent to which all concerned are actually trying to offer something faintly funny. The flying sheriff, for instance. You can only hope that no one here for a moment thinks they are serving up anything terribly serious – or even remotely scary.

Meanwhile Ben has teamed up with another lad from school, Mark Petrie (a decent turn from Jordan Preston Carter). Mark gets his knowledge of vampires from his cartoon books, and soon our would-be vampire slayers are stomping around with stakes and crosses. And much good it does them too – though the crosses at least offer a temporary ability to send the vamps slamming writhing against the nearest wall. Or hurtling out the window if there is one nearby.

It all perks up a little for the penultimate scene where all the vampires congregate at a drive-in movie. They are absolutely awful at parking their cars, by the way. But at least it briefly gets a little bit more interesting. But in truth, this is a vampire film with very, very little bite.