City house needing work goes up for auction

A Chichester city centre house needing refurbishment is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

76 Orchard Street, Chichester

It is among 130 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered on instructions from West Sussex County Council, 76 Orchard Street is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000 to £270,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday, May 4.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a three-bedroom property at the heart of the city centre.

“This mid-terrace bay-fronted period house is arranged over two floors and is in need of refurbishment throughout.

“It provides light and spacious accommodation, retaining some original features, and has a good sized rear garden with south easterly aspect.”

The property is situated on the south side of the A286 (Orchard Street). The comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of Chichester are within easy access and there are excellent road links via the nearby A27 to Portsmouth and Worthing and all surrounding areas.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday, May 4.