CityFibre continues full fibre upgrade of Eastbourne as rollout moves into new areas

Over 30,000 homes and businesses in Eastbourne are now able to access faster and more reliable broadband thanks to the continuing rollout of a new digital network by CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent provider of full fibre infrastructure.

This latest milestone makes Eastbourne one of a growing number of locations across the UK to benefit from a full fibre upgrade by CityFibre. CityFibre has completed multiple areas in the town, most recently Sovereign Harbour, Friday Street and Langney, and the rollout will now move into Meads, Roselands and further parts of Old Town.

Adrian Smith, CityFibre’s Partnership Manager for East Sussex, said: “Our Eastbourne build is at an exciting stage, as even more residents are now able to take advantage of unparalleled digital connectivity.

“We are grateful to the local community for their continued support and patience whilst we roll out this huge digital upgrade. Once completed, the state-of-the-art digital infrastructure will future-proof the town for decades to come. We can’t wait to see how it will benefit Eastbourne in terms of productivity, innovation and new investment in the years ahead.”

Full fibre networks use 100% fibre optics to carry data at light-speed all the way to and from the home and are more than five times more reliable than legacy copper-based broadband. CityFibre’s network currently supports symmetrical speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, both uploading and downloading. That is over 36 times faster than the UK’s average download speeds of 69.4Mbps and more than 136 times faster than the UK’s average upload speed of 18.4Mbps.

While the speed and reliability of these services far exceeds those using old copper-based networks, packages are available from a wide variety of service providers at competitive prices.

In Eastbourne, customers can already connect to the new network and benefit from full fibre-enabled broadband from a choice of providers, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Zen, Cuckoo (previously Giganet) and many more.