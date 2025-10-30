Clare Teal marks 25 years of touring with Chichester date

Award-winning jazz vocalist and long-time Radio 2 and Jazz FM broadcaster Clare Teal marks 25 years of touring – and also 30 years of recording – as she brings The Clare Teal 7 to Chichester Festival Theatre on Thursday, October 30.

Delving into her 22-album back catalogue, she is promising an evening of rich sounds and stories, with the line-up offering a collaboration between Clare and her regular trio and some of the UK’s finest jazz musicians.

“When I started, jazz was a bit of a niche market and you didn't tend to do organised tours. I did like a lot of people did back in those days. I went around the real network that we had of jazz clubs around the country that were run by predominantly volunteers. A lot of those jazz clubs that were around when I started have gone now but that was the start for me. I came up through the trad jazz route and I got a call from a guy called Fred Stone and he said that there was a female vocalist competition being run by Ronnie Scott’s in Birmingham and I went along. I didn't realise at the time that they were trying to find a new Billie Holiday! The other thing I was doing at the time was jingles for commercial radio but through this competition I met a wonderful pianist and we started working a little bit together.”

And the first concert came along roughly 25 years ago: “From there I started getting more gigs. I never thought I'd be able to make a living from this. I'm quite a shy person. I didn't know if I'd be able to do this for a living. But actually I've never felt nervous singing. When I was learning an instrument I'd be so nervous. I'd be in a cold sweat and such a mess but weirdly I wasn’t when singing. I don't think it's because I become someone else. I think it's because the message is coming directly from the source. Having to put the message through an instrument I think things were breaking down but when you are communicating directly, it just felt like falling off a log. It just felt completely natural.”

As for the longevity, Clare said: “I think being on radio really helped. I was working with really great producers and I had a lot of support from regional radio and from regional press and the fact that we toured regionally from the start was really important. You just build up an audience. We all grew up together, and the weird thing is that I had an email out of the blue the other day from Sam Smith's management asking if we could do a duet. I thought it was a joke but it turned out that Sam's parents had brought them to a concert when they were 13 in Cambridge and that was why they got in touch. It was a wonderful experience. The kids have all grown up now and they are now bringing their own children!

“But it is family. Our wonderful bass player has been with us for 21 years of those 25 years, and we just all have a great time together. You wouldn't believe the things we chat about in the car at three o'clock in the morning.

“I also think over the years I've just relaxed. I think I was pretty relaxed anyway but I have been on my own label since 2009. Having had the fortune to go through a couple of major labels and experience that higher profile felt really good but it felt right to take the decision to make things a little bit less stressful and to do things at our own pace. It has always been a team. We release records when we want to. No one tells us what to do and I think that's one of the reasons that I'm still doing it. You don't have do this, do that. It just leaves you free to be who you are and to perform your music as yourself, and it's great to still have a lovely audience that feels just the same.”