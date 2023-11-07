Claremont Senior School wins ISA national Award for Excellence and Innovation in the Performing Arts

Claremont School is today celebrating news of a second national award recognising the ongoing work of the Performing Arts team. Following another year of record entries, Claremont Senior School was named winner of the ISA 2023 award for Excellence and Innovation in the Performing Arts at a ceremony held on 6 November at the ISA Autumn Study Conference in Warwickshire.

Senior School Director of Performing Arts, Sarah Cakebread said: “Following our win at the Independent School of the Year awards in 2021, our programme has evolved and expanded into new areas of performance, so to be recognised as the national winner for Innovation and Excellence in the Performing Arts, has been the most fabulous news to receive.

"To be acknowledged by ISA in this capacity, knowing the incredibly fierce competition we were up against, makes me immensely proud of the teams that we continue to nurture with our students and the creative journeys that they are daring and bold enough to go on with us. We remain passionate but not precious in everything we do!"

Judges were impressed by the scope and scale of drama performances this year, which included over 60 scenes from over 20 plays to include an outdoor performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night featuring an all Year 9 cast.

Claremont Performing Arts Centre

Innovation was also noted in a small fringe style venue, which was developed specifically for a piece of immersive theatre devised by BTEC students.

The concluding scenes were played inside parked cars, with live audiences looking on from the back seats.

LAMDA students consistently achieve Distinctions with a record number of students taking qualifications up to university standard, Gold level; with award winning choirs, A level music technologists, dedicated musicians and DJs providing the soundtrack to a buzzing Performing Arts Centre housing an impressive dance studio where students work their way through the Rambert grades programme, and visiting industry professionals inspire students from all year groups, to include Football Academy scholars, as well as those preparing for formal qualifications.

Head of Senior School, Ed Dickie said: “The ISA award, again demonstrates the exceptional quality of work being produced by our Performing Arts department. Sarah Cakebread and her team have set incredibly high standards and are producing work of a professional standard across a range of disciplines.

Importance of Being Earnest