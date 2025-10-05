Classic murder mystery author signing in the city after move to Chichester

Author Kevin O’Regan, who has recently moved to Chichester from the Midlands, will be book-signing in his new home city.

Kevin is best known for his series of classic murder mysteries set in World War Two called the Lizzie’s War series. The latest in the series, Highball: death by the Loch, has just been published by Core Books.

All of Kevin’s books are being stocked by The Sussex Bookshop in South Street, Chichester. “I am so pleased that The Sussex Bookshop is stocking my novels. It is a lovely, small, independent bookshop where you get very personal service.”

On Saturday, October 11, the Bookshop is holding a signing day when some of the local authors will be available to talk to customers about their books. Kevin will be available from 10.30am until 12.30pm. Full details of the event can be obtained from Alexis at the Bookshop.

As for the move, Kevin said: “We needed to downsize and decided we wanted to be in a place that was attractive, had a lot going on and where we could walk to most things. Living on the edge of the city, we can walk to the centre in five minutes and such places as the theatre and railway station in ten.”

Kevin’s first novel was called The Dresden Tango. It is a historical novel, based on a real event which saw about 1800 poor Irish people undertake a disastrous migration to Argentina. The story is told by two narrators who have very different but equally awful experiences until they meet again in Buenos Aires.

“This book explores big issues such as suffering and some very modern concerns: the abuse of women and the treatment of migrants,” said Kevin. It does contain some adult material.

“The main character in the Lizzie’s War series is Lizzie Barnes, a young pilot in the Air Transport Auxiliary. She is inquisitive, determined and persistent if, at times, rather meddlesome, but these characteristics and her antipathy towards men drive the story as she seeks to identify the murderer in each story. The books can be read as stand-alone novels but her relationship with the young RAF Police sergeant, Robbie McBane, does develop during the series.

“Eager for the Air is set in May 1940 against a backdrop of anti-semitism; it is a prequel to the main series which begins in February 1943 with New Swan Stone set at RAF Silverstone, now the home of the British F1 Grand Prix. Meteor, set in March 1943 at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, follows and the latest book, Highball: death by the Loch is set in May 1943 in a remote location on the West coast of Scotland.

“That will probably be the last in the series as there are other books I want to write but, as the old adage goes, you should never say never.”

Kevin loves to discuss his books with reading groups and he also offers a talk to history societies about the Air Transport Auxiliary. “Writing is a solitary business,” he said, “so it is very helpful to meet readers and receive feedback. I would be very happy to be approached by any such groups.” Kevin can be contacted via his website; www.kevinoregan.co.uk

All Kevin’s books are also available on Amazon.