Classic tale highlights how "we are failing our young men" - Chichester stage

Alfie Jallow offers Piggy as reason and as civilisation in Chichester Festival Theatre’s new production of William Golding's Lord of the Flies, adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams (Friday, September 19-Saturday, October 11).

“He has the ability to hold on to who he is and to hold on to his morals and to his values amid the pure chaos of what is happening on the island,” Alfie says.

And that is all part of the huge relevance of the story today. Alfie sees the piece in terms of the way that we fail our young men in today's society: “You think of the whole epidemic of violence against women and girls. Did you see Adolescence? It's that thing. And this is the same, this is about how we are failing our young men, how we are making it possible for them to get to this point. There is something terrifying about it, and there is something also in this production about the fact that both Piggy and Ralph are both black people. We are both people of colour, and I think that adds another layer. I think it makes it even more terrifying and even more relevant. It gives the opportunity for what is happening to be conceived as a race issue that is directed towards Piggy. We're not necessarily focusing on that but I think there is an element of that there that the audience will see.

“But really Piggy represents logic and rhyme and reason. He represents democracy. But he is also known to be a bit of a wet fish and a bit of whiner and a bit annoying. He is very much the loner and what I am interested in is saying ‘OK, I know that Piggy is meant to be a bit of a loser but I want to change how people see him.’ I don't want him just seen as this person that never shuts up about meetings and about his glasses. I want people to realise that there is a lot more to him than that. He is way cooler than people perceive. I'm trying to break through all the things in him that are usually labelled annoying and show that there is a charming, glowing personality behind that. I'm trying to win the audience over right at the start so that they almost forgive him for his future annoyingness!”

Inevitably it's a tough play to carry given all that happens – particularly to Piggy: “But we have really gelled and we really check in on each other. I'm constantly being berated in the play but at the appropriate moments I'm very much seeing love and joy and support from everyone (else in the production).”

Alfie graduated from RADA in July 2024: “I've been out about a year and it has really, really flown by. I spent the first few months out of drama school trying to find my feet having just found my feet in drama school! But it has been great.

“RADA was an experience. I got everything I needed from that building and I'm very grateful. I was given some incredible opportunities and the training was second to none. But RADA is an institution and it is a very prestigious institution and they are working very hard to change and to adapt. Some of the things there are probably dated.

“I'm very open about who I am as a black working-class trans lad. I was the first-ever trans person at RADA on the BA acting course and the fact is I spent a lot of time educating them. I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they gave me, and the support that I was given from the staff was great but they have still got a lot of learning to do and they know it.”