Claverham Community College celebrates good set of GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every year, GCSE results day is a moment of eager anticipation, and today at Claverham Community College was no different.

We are pleased to announce that both students and staff at the College are celebrating a good set of results in this year's external examinations. Once again, our students have made us, their community, and the school immensely proud.

This group of students has faced significant challenges throughout their time at the College, but the resilience and positivity they have shown is truly commendable. These results represent the culmination of five years of dedication, supported by exceptional teaching and the unwavering commitment of our pastoral and support teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are very pleased with the achievements of this year’s students, which reflect the College's continuous drive for improvement. Many students have made excellent progress over the past five years, achieving great individual successes.

Claverham Community College.

As our leavers embark on the next chapter of their lives, we wish them the very best. The values and attitudes they have developed during their time at the College will undoubtedly serve them well in the future.

We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the parents and families of these students; their encouragement and support have been invaluable.