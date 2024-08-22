Claverham Community College celebrates good set of GCSE results
We are pleased to announce that both students and staff at the College are celebrating a good set of results in this year's external examinations. Once again, our students have made us, their community, and the school immensely proud.
This group of students has faced significant challenges throughout their time at the College, but the resilience and positivity they have shown is truly commendable. These results represent the culmination of five years of dedication, supported by exceptional teaching and the unwavering commitment of our pastoral and support teams.
We are very pleased with the achievements of this year’s students, which reflect the College's continuous drive for improvement. Many students have made excellent progress over the past five years, achieving great individual successes.
As our leavers embark on the next chapter of their lives, we wish them the very best. The values and attitudes they have developed during their time at the College will undoubtedly serve them well in the future.
We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the parents and families of these students; their encouragement and support have been invaluable.
