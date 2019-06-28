Cliff selfie warning for Birling Gap ahead of scorching weekend

A council is warning eager selfie-takers to stay away from the cliff edges this weekend.

With temperatures forecast to hit 28 degrees on Saturday (June 29), hundreds are expected to flock to nearby beauty spots Birling Gap and Beachy Head.

Tourists on Birling Gap cliff edge, photo by Peter Cripps

But Wealden District Council has warned people not to risk their lives for a perfect photo.

It said in a post on social media, “This weekend is set to be a scorcher! With highs of 28C expected at #BirlingGap

“We want you to enjoy the beach during the #heatwave but please, PLEASE stay away from the cliff edge. What’s the point of a selfie if you won’t be around to post it?”

Last summer saw several cliff falls along the chalky coastline, with beachgoers in one incident forced to run for their lives as several tonnes of rocks cascaded from Birling Gap to the beach below.

Despite numerous warnings, people are frequently pictured standing perilously close to the cliff edge.

One shocking photo showed a man dangling a child to look over the edge at Birling Gap. Another saw a family with two toddlers dangerously close to the 500ft drop at Beachy Head.

If you are in an emergency at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.