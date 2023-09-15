Climate change protest poetry blitz in Rye
Printed copies of more than 25 protest poems are being posted around the town from September 16, to focus attention on the state of our environment, both local and global.
The writers have taken their words to the streets to highlight the impact of pollution and climate change on the community and the environment, and to protest against the government’s inhumane treatment of migrants.
Rye Harbour Writers is a group of 14 poets whose work celebrates the dynamic nature of the coastline and the astonishing biodiversity of the area. The poets aim to help sustain these unique landscapes, shores, and wildlife habitats for the future by writing about their experience of them.
The poems are being posted in prominent public places around Rye on a weekend when the town is busy with visitors attending the annual Rye Arts Festival.