Climate change protest poetry blitz in Rye

A group of local eco-poets, angry about inaction on climate change, are blitzing Rye this weekend with dozens of protest poems. The protest is timed to coincide with the opening of the prestigious annual Rye Arts Festival, which draws visitors from far and wide.

Printed copies of more than 25 protest poems are being posted around the town from September 16, to focus attention on the state of our environment, both local and global.

The writers have taken their words to the streets to highlight the impact of pollution and climate change on the community and the environment, and to protest against the government’s inhumane treatment of migrants.

Rye Harbour Writers is a group of 14 poets whose work celebrates the dynamic nature of the coastline and the astonishing biodiversity of the area. The poets aim to help sustain these unique landscapes, shores, and wildlife habitats for the future by writing about their experience of them.