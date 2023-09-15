The Newhaven Coastguard team were tasked to Peacehaven where a missing dog had climbed down onto a ledge of the clifftop.

According to the Coastguard, the dog was located and a cliff tech deployed with the animal rescue equipment, yet on approach, the dog ran along the ledge away from the cliff tech.

The Coastguard reported that once the owner arrived on scene, the dog scrambled up from the ledge, safely back to the cliff top and reunited with their owner.