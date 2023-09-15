BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Coastguard called to missing dog on clifftop ledge

The Newhaven Coastguard team were tasked to Peacehaven where a missing dog had climbed down onto a ledge of the clifftop.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to the Coastguard, the dog was located and a cliff tech deployed with the animal rescue equipment, yet on approach, the dog ran along the ledge away from the cliff tech.

The Coastguard reported that once the owner arrived on scene, the dog scrambled up from the ledge, safely back to the cliff top and reunited with their owner.

The drone shots were provided to Newhaven Coastguard by a member of the public.

Related topics:Peacehaven