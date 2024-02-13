Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police as well as the Coastguard were called to a report of a ‘person in difficulty in the water’ just off Brighton beach between the Palace Pier and the West Pier.

Coastguard teams from both Shoreham and Newhaven as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent have been called out to the incident as well as RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham.