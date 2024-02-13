Coastguard helicopter and police on scene at incident at Sussex beach
A rescue helicopter and Sussex Police are on the scene at an incident at a beach in Sussex.
Sussex Police as well as the Coastguard were called to a report of a ‘person in difficulty in the water’ just off Brighton beach between the Palace Pier and the West Pier.
Coastguard teams from both Shoreham and Newhaven as well as the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent have been called out to the incident as well as RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service are also currently on the scene.