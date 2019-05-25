Coastguard helicopters arrive in Newhaven to assist in incident

The lifeboat at Newhaven was launched today (Saturday, May 25) following an incident earlier.

Two coastguard helicopters also arrived on scene.

The helicopter from Lydd in Kent left earlier this afternoon and a coastguard helicopter from Solent arrived earlier to assist.

A coastguard helicopter landed by Newhaven lifeboat station earlier today.

Newhaven lifeboat, along with the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Lydd, were called into action after a diver got into difficulties off the coast of Newhaven.

The diver taken to Newhaven lifeboat station and was met by the coastguard and paramedics before being transferred by another coastguard helicopter from Solent for medical treatment in Eastbourne.