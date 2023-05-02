The crew launched the D Class inshore lifeboat David H and made their way to the last reported location of the casualties. As they arrived on scene, they received an update to say they had managed to make their own way to safety.Lifeboat Operations Manager Carl Pocock said: “Thankfully in this instance the casualties were able to make their own way to safety. We encourage people to check tide times when visiting the coast and to take care along the coastline.”