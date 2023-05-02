Edit Account-Sign Out
Coastguard Rescue Helicopter called to incident near Belle Tout

The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter was called to assist Eastbourne’s RNLI in an incident near Belle Tout on Saturday, April 29.

By Sam Pole
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:45 BST

The RNLI Volunteer Crew were paged to an incident at 10.10am to assist police, local coastguards and the Rescue Helicopter at the Belle Tout Lighthouse.

The RNLI, however, did not release further details due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

Crews were called again, later on at 6.10pm, to a call of three people cut off by the tide at Beachy Head.

The crew launched the D Class inshore lifeboat David H and made their way to the last reported location of the casualties. As they arrived on scene, they received an update to say they had managed to make their own way to safety.Lifeboat Operations Manager Carl Pocock said: “Thankfully in this instance the casualties were able to make their own way to safety. We encourage people to check tide times when visiting the coast and to take care along the coastline.”

