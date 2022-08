Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selsey Coastguard Team were called to an incident at Selsey Beach on Thursday, August 11.

The person in distress had swallowed a fair bit of sea water and was checked over, before being handed over and placed in the care of the ambulance service once they were on scene.