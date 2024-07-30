Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hot weather is keeping Coastguard teams busy in Sussex.

Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team has revealed some of the incidents it has dealt with in recent days, as temperatures sour across the county.

“A busy end to a hot weekend for Littlehampton Coastguards,” a social media post read.

"On Sunday 29th, we were tasked to assist Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team with searches for missing children at West Wittering.

Coastguard teams are being kept busy in Sussex, as temperatures sour across the county. Photo: Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team

"As we were departing, the second tasking at West Wittering we were paged to investigate a life ring found floating in the River Arun. A request was made for Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station to launch to also assist in ensuring no persons were in danger.

“Thankfully after a short search it was deemed that there was no one in trouble allowing all assets to stand down.”

The Coastguard said some of its officers also attended a ‘pre-planned safety operation in Brighton’.

"Working with HM Coastguard Shoreham they undertook patrols around the On The Beach music event,” a spokesperson added.

"Two intoxicated people were prevented from entering the water, as well as assisting with a nearby medical incident.

“Alcohol and water don’t mix. Summing whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol greatly increases your risk of drowning. If you’re enjoying a drink in the sun by the coast, or rivers, always refrain from entering the water.