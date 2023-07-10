Cobnor Activities Centre Trust’s brand new sea kayaking taster sessions

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust has introduced their brand new Sea Kayaking Taster session. Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Chichester Harbour, this eight hour session provides the chance to learn or improve sea kayaking skills with a qualified instructor.

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is an independent non-profit charity based in Chichester Harbour, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).Their purpose is to provide high quality outdoor experiences to make life better for everyone – and in particular for young people – both on and off the water.

Ever wanted to explore the open waters? Have you previously done sea kayaking in the past and want to try again? Or maybe you are looking to try something completely new? Then the Sea Kayaking Taster is the session for you!

Sea kayaks are designed for the sport of paddling on open waters of lakes, bays, and the ocean. These are generally longer kayaks and are made for stability and ease of paddling long distances.

The Sea Kayaking Taster is a course designed for beginners, those looking to improve their pre-existing skills, or anyone who may be considering purchasing a sea kayak of their own and could be seeking advice. You will be taught how to launch and land your own sea kayak, as well as, learn top paddling tips, have an opportunity to ask questions with a qualified instructor, and have an ice cream and coffee, wind and weather permitting, of course.

This is a unique experience which offers the opportunity to try something brand new with a qualified instructor guiding you on a tour of the harbour. You will be provided with all of the necessary equipment, including the Sea Kayaks, buoyancy aids and water suits. Throughout the 8 hour session, you will be taught all of the necessary skills to sea kayak in a safe water environment.

