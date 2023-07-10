NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust’s brand new sea kayaking taster sessions

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust has introduced their brand new Sea Kayaking Taster session. Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Chichester Harbour, this eight hour session provides the chance to learn or improve sea kayaking skills with a qualified instructor.
By Darragh MorrisContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is an independent non-profit charity based in Chichester Harbour, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).Their purpose is to provide high quality outdoor experiences to make life better for everyone – and in particular for young people – both on and off the water.

Ever wanted to explore the open waters? Have you previously done sea kayaking in the past and want to try again? Or maybe you are looking to try something completely new? Then the Sea Kayaking Taster is the session for you!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sea kayaks are designed for the sport of paddling on open waters of lakes, bays, and the ocean. These are generally longer kayaks and are made for stability and ease of paddling long distances.

Most Popular
Couple smiling next to each other, while Sea Kayaking in Chichester HarbourCouple smiling next to each other, while Sea Kayaking in Chichester Harbour
Couple smiling next to each other, while Sea Kayaking in Chichester Harbour

The Sea Kayaking Taster is a course designed for beginners, those looking to improve their pre-existing skills, or anyone who may be considering purchasing a sea kayak of their own and could be seeking advice. You will be taught how to launch and land your own sea kayak, as well as, learn top paddling tips, have an opportunity to ask questions with a qualified instructor, and have an ice cream and coffee, wind and weather permitting, of course.

This is a unique experience which offers the opportunity to try something brand new with a qualified instructor guiding you on a tour of the harbour. You will be provided with all of the necessary equipment, including the Sea Kayaks, buoyancy aids and water suits. Throughout the 8 hour session, you will be taught all of the necessary skills to sea kayak in a safe water environment.

To book your slot, please click here.

Group Sea Kayaking across Chichester HarbourGroup Sea Kayaking across Chichester Harbour
Group Sea Kayaking across Chichester Harbour
Couple Sea Kayaking across Chichester HarbourCouple Sea Kayaking across Chichester Harbour
Couple Sea Kayaking across Chichester Harbour
Related topics:Chichester Harbour