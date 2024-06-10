Cocking open garden for Midhurst Macmillan
The Midhurst Macmillan Service is now funded by an independent charity, Midhurst Palliative Care, following a change in Macmillan national's funding model.
Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager, said: "We are working hard to raise local awareness of the new charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service. The generous offer from Jean and Philip Jackson to open their garden for us this year and highlight the funding need at the heart of our community is most welcome and we are very grateful to them.”
The open garden event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 15 at Casters Brook in Cocking, near Midhurst. The large garden includes roses in bloom and borders of perennials with a stream-fed clear water lake and hidden shady areas. The highlight is Philip's fantastical sculptures dotted through the grounds to marvel at and photograph.
An array of homemade cakes, savoury quiches and scones will be on sale with teas and coffees. The Midhurst Palliative Care charity shop will run a pop-up in the garden on the day and there will be a plant sale generously supported by Rotherhill Nurseries.
A raffle on the day includes prizes of a pair of Goodwood Revival tickets, family ticket admission to West Dean gardens and a signed book by Philip Jackson.
Children are welcome along with well-behaved dogs on short leads.
Tickets on the gate only priced at £5 per adults, children go free.
All proceeds of the event go to Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan specialist palliative care service.
Covering a wide area of West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey, the professionals of Midhurst Macmillan look after patients with cancer or a life-limiting illness.
Funds raised will go towards the core costs of the service, which is seeing a large increase in patient referrals, and towards the specialist counselling service including training for staff dealing with bereaved children.