Cocking open garden for Midhurst Macmillan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned sculptor, Philip Jackson, and his wife, Jean, are kindly opening their beautiful garden at Casters Brook in Cocking for Midhurst Macmillan.

The Midhurst Macmillan Service is now funded by an independent charity, Midhurst Palliative Care, following a change in Macmillan national's funding model.

Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager, said: "We are working hard to raise local awareness of the new charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service. The generous offer from Jean and Philip Jackson to open their garden for us this year and highlight the funding need at the heart of our community is most welcome and we are very grateful to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open garden event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 15 at Casters Brook in Cocking, near Midhurst. The large garden includes roses in bloom and borders of perennials with a stream-fed clear water lake and hidden shady areas. The highlight is Philip's fantastical sculptures dotted through the grounds to marvel at and photograph.

Beautiful borders at Casters Brook.

An array of homemade cakes, savoury quiches and scones will be on sale with teas and coffees. The Midhurst Palliative Care charity shop will run a pop-up in the garden on the day and there will be a plant sale generously supported by Rotherhill Nurseries.

A raffle on the day includes prizes of a pair of Goodwood Revival tickets, family ticket admission to West Dean gardens and a signed book by Philip Jackson.

Children are welcome along with well-behaved dogs on short leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets on the gate only priced at £5 per adults, children go free.

Bridge over the lake at Casters Brook.

All proceeds of the event go to Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the Midhurst Macmillan specialist palliative care service.

Covering a wide area of West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey, the professionals of Midhurst Macmillan look after patients with cancer or a life-limiting illness.