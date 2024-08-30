Codesouth FM granted license - interview with development manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton pirate to radio station Codesouth has finally been granted a license to become legal after 14 years, Development Manager Darren Carnaby gives us the lowdown and shares forthcoming plans

CodeSouth is finally legal after 14 years?

Yes, after 14 years we have managed to go legal and get a full broadcasting license.

Was it a difficult process?

They say that all success is down to hard work and focus with a little rub of the green. I would say it has been a long challenging process, but now we can continue to share the music that our listeners have loved over the years without interruption or takedowns

How will this impact on the station as a whole?

Consistency and evolution without having to think about the legal side or being blocked from working with, or collaborating with organisations that we have always wanted to and visa versa.

Will you be changing the programming?

In our core music policy no, in the way the programming has evolved for scheduling shows yes. During the day we will now be adding to our existing line-up providing Brighton University students, students from BIMM, and Northbrook College a space to learn and gain hands-on experience in a real radio studio while learning from some of our most established presenters and Djs. At night we will turn up the party to maximum, with our Pirate Sessions, returning to our roots with the freshest underground dance music, bringing that authentic Codesouth experience through your speakers.

Have you got any new DJs onboard?

Yes, we can now announce that the one and only Lizzie Curious has joined us, General Legsta formerly of 1Btn, Elson, Dj Fabulous and Hyde formerly of Origin UK are joining us along with local legend Pete Bennett and they all start from September.

Any future plans you’d like to discuss?

First Wednesday every month we take over the Volks club giving all of our Djs the chance to test new music they have produced. Checkout our socials for that info. We’ve got sunset sessions throughout weekend afternoons in September at the Old Race Course in Lewes. It overlooks the south downs, watching the sunset while listening to great music with your families.

Why and how should people be tuning in?

Because we are Codesouth and apart from having the best underground dance music we also have some great shows that you can be involved in through our social channels or old fashioned text message.

Tuning in across Brighton and Hove and surrounding areas rescan your DAB radio 9A on the tuner C forCodesouth.

@codesouth.official