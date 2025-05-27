Cold Heart Revue promises very special show in Chichester for just 13 people

Portsmouth-based bluesman David Robinson who performs as The Cold Heart Revue is promising a very special show in Chichester for just 13 people as he starts to select songs for his new album.

He will be playing 15 to 20 songs in the Picture Palace, New Park Community Centre, New Park Road, PO19 7XY on June 7 from 18:30-19:30 for this year’s Chichester Fringe – from which he will select ten to go on the album he will be recording in October.

“I recorded a couple of albums with American musician Johnny Mars who came into my primary school in Portsmouth when I was nine. There were a lot of extracurricular activities at the time and he taught us to play harmonica which was great because we didn't have any instruments at home at the time. 15 years later I got back in touch with him and we recorded the two albums together but he has now reached a point where he is not really able to record anymore. He is in his 80s and he now lives in a village just outside Taunton in Somerset. He was born in South Carolina so it's been an amazing journey he's been on!

“Age-related health problems have stopped him from being able to record. But I had a third album written and ready to go when circumstances changed for him and I realised that a lot of that material was not really suited to my voice. It means that now a lot of the show at the Chichester Fringe will be about recognising what my own voice is about.

“A lot of people think the exotic things only happen to other people but really it's about trying to recognise what is of value in your own life and what is worth writing new songs about. And so I've ended up writing songs that Johnny probably would not do. He sang on the first two albums but now I've had to go back to work on new songs that were just for me, and the Chichester gig will be my first time of performing them. It has been quite a journey. I wanted to write songs that were not really about the big topics in life but just really about something specific that for whatever reason I remembered. Most of the time you forget the day-to-day things but some things just hang around in your mind and that's what I wanted to write about. So I'm using this concert in a way to hone down the material that I've got. I've always written more songs than I am going to record. For Chichester it will be about 15 to 20 songs that I might use on the album but in the event I will record only ten and I'm going to record that album in October. Chichester will help me decide which ones.”

As for the name The Cold Heart Revue that David performs as: “My real name is David Robinson, and trying to do live performances, afterwards people would be trying to look me up but there are millions of people with that name and all with dark hair! I thought I'd better come up with something specific and after an hour trying to come up with a name, just jotting down names on a piece of A4, all of a sudden I came up with The Cold Heart Revue. And it has stuck! I put down as many words as I could and just ended up putting those four together, and I've got quite fond of it. It has baffled people but after a time I think people have started to enjoy it. It has been about eight years now and it has done OK for me.”